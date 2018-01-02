At the solstice meet-up, a silver-haired suburban dad named David—who's quick to point out he's "not as crunchy" as some of the other people in attendance—puts it another way. When a certain frequency hits a chakra—one of the seven points of energy that Buddhists believe run through the human body—he swears he can feel if it's out of balance. As the session goes on, he can also feel the realignment happening. He says it's not unlike seeing a chiropractor, only for the spirit rather than the physical body.