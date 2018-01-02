Basically a highly structured guided meditation, yoga nidra is meant to bring you into a state of consciousness that's similar to how you feel when you're falling asleep. There are all kinds of unqualified claims about the benefits of practicing yoga nidra, such as a reduced need for sleep and enhanced creativity. At the beginning and end of class, you mentally repeat something called a sankalpa, which is a goal that you state as if you'd already achieved it. In his 1976 book on the subject, guru Satyananda Saraswati outlined yoga nidra as it's practiced today, with a list of sankalpas that read like something out of The Secret: "I am successful in all that I undertake" and "I achieve total health."