Now that winter is here, those lucky enough to live in a home with a furnace have to face the severe downside of central heating—that intermittent torrent of dry, dusty air. The morning after you fire up the furnace the first time is brutal on the sinuses, yet the idea of using a humidifier seems odd given that the winter air in Portland often feels like a wet blanket. Do it anyway. The morning after firing up this aesthetically pleasing, pint-sized bamboo diffuser was a vacation for my dry and crusty nasal cavities. Add in voice control via Amazon's Alexa and a pleasing spectrum of soft light emanating from the lid and you've got a replacement for both your night light and that greasy jar of Vicks VapoRub you've had in your medicine cabinet since the Clinton administration. Now if only they could get this thing to play Enya's greatest hits. PETE COTTELL.