Perfect Harmony Lavender Eucalyptus Candle
$19, from mollymuriel.com or New Seasons Market.
The holidays are over and most of us are still reeling from overindulgence. To avoid receding into a state of apathy and loneliness, just burn a healing candle and appreciate the fact that you won't have to hear some terrible pop-country Christmas tune for 10 or 11 months. The Perfect Harmony Candle is locally made by artist Brenda Tiffany at her Milwaukie apothecary, Molly Muriel. The candle blends lavender and eucalyptus aromas, which provide tranquility and mental focus. Made with natural ingredients, the candle is also vegan. MICHELLE DEVONA.
Rose Quartz Facial Roller by Herbivore
$45, from herbivorebotanicals.com.
Beauty regimens can be the closest you get to meditation time. Maximize your zen time in the mirror with this crystal facial roller, an ancient tradition that improves blood circulation and promotes lymphatic drainage. The cool stone—it gets even cooler and more effective when you leave it in the fridge—brings down any puffiness around the eyes or inflamed blemishes, and the rolling motion massages skin to stimulate collagen production and even skin tone. Make it a habit and it could ease sinus issues and delay wrinkles as well, all with the open-hearted positivity that makes rose quartz a healing gemstone. LAUREN TERRY.
Soul Shine
$25 for 2 ounces, from the Herb Shoppe, 3912 N Mississippi Ave., 971-703-4347, theherbshoppepdx.com.
Name an ailment, and there's a traditional herbal remedy for it. At Mississippi's Herb Shoppe, it's common to hear people complain of anxiety, lack of energy or both. The Shoppe diagnoses this as an imbalance in the adrenal glands, which can be helped by adaptogenic herbs. And so it has developed house herb blends to help, including Soul Shine. Soul Shine employs a blend of herbs that include Siberian ginseng, rhodiola, holy basil and lemon balm, and is designed to balance your cortisol and adrenaline. It's available as a tincture or a tea. MARTIN CIZMAR.
Select Strains CBD
$45, from local dispensaries or selectcbd.com.
Nifty low-dose disposable vapes first caught our eye about two years ago. Finally, Select made a version for when you need a microdose of chill. Just suck air and these buttonless teal tubes instantly bake up a little soothing CBD vapor. They come in three types, based on the other essential oils added to each: lavender-flavored Relax, minty Focus and citrusy Revive. The Focus is great on midday coffee breaks. MARTIN CIZMAR.
GoFit Pro Foam Massage Roller
$30, from REI.
Achy quadriceps? Sore hip flexors? The best remedy for muscle pain is a massage and maybe a week in Hawaii. But for $30, you'll feel better after spending time with this foam roller, which magically breaks up fibrous tissue, increases circulation and reduces stiffness. It's called self-myofascial release—or tenderizing your own muscles, and all it requires is a floor with a bit of room to roll. This soft-foam version is great for beginners, but after a while you may want to move on to harder foam for a more intense session. MARK ZUSMAN.
Streamable Barre3 classes
$29 for one month, $162 for six months, $300 for a year, from barre3.com.
Do you work odd hours or have another reason you can't make it to the gym? Now you can experience Portland's yoga-centric fitness studio Barre3 anytime and anywhere with an online membership. Barre3 posts hundreds of full-body workouts in its signature low-impact style. The professional videos show instructors and students demonstrating the movements, and you can sort and filter them according to what you're looking for and what gear you have available. Got 40 minutes to spare? Whip out your yoga mat for a full-body workout like the squat-oriented Power Plus Grace routine. For beginners starting from scratch, there are detailed tutorials on each posture and movement. New workouts are posted weekly, and membership includes access to a growing collection of recipes and workout plans if you're setting a more significant health goal. The best part is that you get to choose your own studio music for every class. LAUREN TERRY.
Oregon's Wild Harvest Stress guard
$22.99 for 90 capsules, from New Seasons and other stores.
A friend of mine, prone to all sorts of anxiety and deeply attuned to every possible chemical or organic solution, swears by these capsules as an aid to stress relief—though one should note their effects have not been certified by anything resembling an FDA study. "It's a combo of quality, well-known, anti-stress stuff," he says. "Theanine stimulates ['downer' neurotransmitter] GABA production, which in turn helps with serotonin. Most people are deficient in B vitamins, particularly if they're stressed—their natural function is to help deal with stress-related factors, among other things. Ashwagandha [root] is an adaptogen—in this case it acts as a cortisol regulator/balancer. All of those things should be returning you to a baseline, away from the stress effects." MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
Allomn Cool Mist Smart Humidifier and Diffuser
$37.99, from Amazon.com.
Now that winter is here, those lucky enough to live in a home with a furnace have to face the severe downside of central heating—that intermittent torrent of dry, dusty air. The morning after you fire up the furnace the first time is brutal on the sinuses, yet the idea of using a humidifier seems odd given that the winter air in Portland often feels like a wet blanket. Do it anyway. The morning after firing up this aesthetically pleasing, pint-sized bamboo diffuser was a vacation for my dry and crusty nasal cavities. Add in voice control via Amazon's Alexa and a pleasing spectrum of soft light emanating from the lid and you've got a replacement for both your night light and that greasy jar of Vicks VapoRub you've had in your medicine cabinet since the Clinton administration. Now if only they could get this thing to play Enya's greatest hits. PETE COTTELL.
