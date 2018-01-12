Oh yes, the ever present "Not all Something" response. It comes in many forms. Not all men. Not all white people. Not all Catholics. Not all BMW drivers. You name any random demographic group and there's people shouting that not everyone from that group does something that people find unpleasant. The thing is, the people talking about racism and other issues know that it's not ALL the people who do one thing, but it's enough that it's a thing. Pointing out "Not all white people" when someone is talking about these things is completely useless. Racism is something that happens on a systemic level and a personal one, so even though not all white people would call ICE if they saw a Mexican guy dropping his kids off at school, all white people benefit from systemic racism at the expense of people of color. Writer Chauncey Devega outlines this in his article "Matters of Race and Class: How 'Whiteness' is One of the Greatest Scams in Modern History."