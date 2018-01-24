"Speeches don't change minds. Protest marches don't change minds. They make people feel less alone. It's legislation, and it's courts: That's how you change the country. That takes organizing and building power. As a person, you can start an organization and get staffers. Or you can say 'I'm on your side, count me in as one of your tribe, I will help.' But I'm kind of an old, conservative rule follower. The other part that I'll admit: I live in a society where white people don't get killed for having differences of opinion. I've met with people who don't have those choices. I've met with Egyptian activists. They asked, 'What do we do when the government kills us?' I said, 'I don't know. I'm lost.'"