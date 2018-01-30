Aside from the shredded furniture, early-morning wake-up calls, relationship insecurity and sudden acts of violence, cleaning out a litter box is the worst part of cat ownership. A self-cleaning space pod the size of a mini-fridge seems like an overcorrection…but is it really? Seven minutes after your cat does its business, Litter Robot automatically sifts the waste and replaces the litter, and all you have to do is dump out the refuse tray when it tells you it's full. For your cats, it's like pooping inside BB-8. Just be aware that when the robot uprising comes, these guys are going to be particularly vengeful.