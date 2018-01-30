Vaccines, Deworming, Spay-Neuter
The Good Neighbor Vet mobile clinic pops up at grocery and pet stores, offering low-cost deworming, flea prevention and vaccines.
The Animal Shelter Alliance's Spay & Save program offers spay-neuter surgeries for $15 to $30 through organizations like the Feral Cat Coalition and the Cat Adoption Team.
Veterinary Care
Ask your vet, but local pet nonprofit Animal Aid lets clinics apply for a grant each month to cover a pet's medical costs up to $500.
In December, the Pongo Fund instated a mobile hospital program with full surgical capacity. You can apply on the program's website.
For pet owners who are homeless or living in extreme poverty, the Portland Animal Welfare Team offers free veterinary care and prescriptions—plus spaying and neutering funded by Animal Aid's C-SNIP program.
Pet adoption and rescue agency the Pixie Project also offers low-cost care to low-income and homeless pet owners.
DoveLewis Animal Hospital's Velvet Financial Assistance Fund offers up to $750 for emergency care, on a discretionary basis.
Pet Food
The Pongo Fund Pet Food Bank—the largest such food bank in the U.S.—offers free, high-quality dog and cat food to low-income pet owners after a consultation.
Pet Behavior
Cat won't stop peeing in your shoes? The Oregon Humane Society Behavior Help Line offers free training advice.
End of Life
DoveLewis Animal Hospital (1945 NW Pettygrove St., 503-228-7281) offers donation-based euthanasia and communal cremation services for low-income pet owners.
The Oregon Humane Society, which is celebrating its 150th year and is one of the biggest pet-placement organizations in the country, offers a number of end-of-life options for pets—including euthanasia, cremation, an animal cemetery and a mausoleum.
Family Animal Services (17819 NE Riverside Parkway, Suite B, 503-665-8300) offers low-cost cremation for a minimum fee of $30.
The less ceremonious can bring deceased animals triple-bagged in plastic to the Metro North Transfer Station at 6161 NW 61st Ave.
A small number of veterinarians offer at-home euthanasia services when needed. Find a directory at multcopets.org/deceased-animals-end-life-services.
