Henry recalls her work on Green Room, the 2015 Cannes standout starring Patrick Stewart against neo-Nazis in the Oregon backwoods, "This pit bull was supposed to go through bodies and find his mark near the actor playing his owner, who'd just been killed," she says. "The training was very specific, but when we go to shoot, the dog starts walking super-slowly over to the actor, curled up next to him, looked at the camera, and closed his eyes with a deep sigh, as if he was dying alongside his owner. Everyone behind the camera was choked up. The director said this would be the saddest psychological thriller ever. We were all so moved because he just put so much angst into selling the scene—you know, like he was in character."