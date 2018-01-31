"Ripple"—it's a beautiful, simple tune, but also to me it has a message about our obligations to one another and how our good works have effects that reach far beyond the ones we help. My dad was an actual Deadhead. He got introduced to them in college when he was at UCLA. They would drive up to San Francisco for concerts. When I was a kid, I would go on trips with my dad and he would listen to his 8-tracks of the Grateful Dead, Elvin Bishop and various oldies, like The Big Bopper. But later, when I was in middle school or high school, he had me transfer his vinyls to tape, and I really listened to them then. He would have me repeat favorite songs with whatever tape was left, too, like "Sugar Magnolia."