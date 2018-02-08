"While I'm thrilled more companies are featuring ads with LGBTQIA couples," Theresa wrote in a letter of complaint to OkCupid, "the image of two women in a passionate embrace has a lot of issues going on. As a queer woman married to another woman, I am very familiar with how society (especially heterosexual men) view lesbians and fantasize them. This image plays to the straight male audience with the hands on the butt and the stereotypical masculine hero/femme damsel in distress scenario."