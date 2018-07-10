Sensory evaluations are just one method of research here. Typically, the average person isn't allowed a peek of the work conducted in the center's biosafety labs, where food is subjected to a blast freezer and CO2 laser, but you can sign up to join its database of eager and willing taste buds. It might take a while to get in—the waiting list is now 34,000 names strong. But once you're called, you just may help the next Salt & Straw launch a line of gluten-free, fiber-packed pints of ice cream, or determine whether protein fish powder can be made appealing on a plate.