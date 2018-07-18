You're just looking for what's the motivation for the mannerisms. I watched these videos [of John], and he's constantly adjusting himself. I wanted to know why. I went to Rancho Los Amigos, which is the rehabilitation center where he was, over the course of a month. I was talking to the head of physical therapy, and I asked, "Why he's moving like that?" And they said, "He's in pain." And I thought he had no feeling from the diaphragm down. They said, "There's still pain, you just can't identify where it's coming from. The body still fires off these signals to the brain."