The Ready Greenhorns conducted bayonet practice and mustard gas drills in public spaces all throughout Portland, day after day, with such unrestrained fervor that crowds of onlookers would often gather to watch and cheer them. They were so impressive and so disciplined in their maneuvers that spectators would occasionally wonder aloud if they were the best new militia Portland had seen in some years. A local trophy smith, perhaps wishing for some free advertising or to buoy local morale, presented his fanciest tin cup to the Greenhorns, though apparently he did not have enough space on the engraving plate to inscribe "Best New Militia" and opted instead for "Best New Band."