Apparently the city had a highly attuned scale designed by Multnomah Institute of Technology scientists installed under the stage. The scale measured the incremental weight increase of a single note of U.S. currency being thrown onstage. Rumor has it that the scale was sensitive enough to tell the weight differences of various bills—$1s, $2s and $100s—on the atomic level based on how many ink molecules were in the bill. Beware that I can't verify whether that last bit is true, but it is at least a fun urban legend.