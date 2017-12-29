Notte suggests that you try exploring alone, without the pressure of another person there. "See if you can find things that are arousing to you. From erotica to porn to fantasizing, are there things that do it for you? When it comes to physical sensations try exploring on your own before adding another person to the mix. Masturbation is a great way to figure out what works for your body. If touching yourself feels difficult or uncomfortable try getting toys that can help facilitate the experience."