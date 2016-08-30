Upon its release, the Dark Side of the Moon of American Dad Rock was the most harshly reviewed record of Wilco's career—Pitchfork called it "the stylistic equivalent of a wardrobe change into sweatpants and a tank top." And yet, a decade later, the first record with Cline is pretty much perfect, with some of the band's best tracks in "Impossible Germany," "Hate It Here" and "You Are My Face."