Years DJing: Nine. I got my start doing a little half-hour set at Pala, which is no longer around, with other people I worked with at Music Millennium at the time. Everything began to catch on once my roommate played an acoustic set on her guitar—all 30-second songs about boys—at Tiga. She could pick her own DJ for between songs, and she picked me. The owners liked me so much they asked me to do a monthly gig. It snowballed from there.