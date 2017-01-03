Sleater-Kinney played the Masonic in San Francisco on New Year's Eve, because apparently every venue in Portland has been so booked up the last two years they've only managed one measly hometown show since reuniting in 2015…not that we're bitter or anything.
Anyway, the show may not have been in Portland, but it turned out to be quite a Portland-centric evening anyway. The Thermals opened, while Spoon's Britt Daniel—who lived here for a spell a few years back—spun records. And then, for the encore, everyone gathered onstage for a pair of covers from two of 2016's fallen: a rather, ahem, faithful version of George Michael's "Faith" and a slightly S-Kized take on David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel," with Daniel, Hutch Harris and Corin Tucker each taking a verse. Check out the fan-shot videos of both performances below:
Speaking of Sleater-Kinney live, Sub-Pop announced today that it's releasing the band's first ever live album. Sleater-Kinney: Live in Paris, taken from a show last March at La Cigale, is out on Jan. 27. So maybe that means we'll get another edition of Sleater-Kinney live in Portland this year? Please?
Comments