Anyway, the show may not have been in Portland, but it turned out to be quite a Portland-centric evening anyway. The Thermals opened, while Spoon's Britt Daniel—who lived here for a spell a few years back—spun records. And then, for the encore, everyone gathered onstage for a pair of covers from two of 2016's fallen: a rather, ahem, faithful version of George Michael's "Faith" and a slightly S-Kized take on David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel," with Daniel, Hutch Harris and Corin Tucker each taking a verse. Check out the fan-shot videos of both performances below: