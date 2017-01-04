OK, maybe that's not as exciting as telling you Beyoncé is playing, and you probably guessed it'd be returning considering last year's edition sold out. But here's some real news you can use: MFNWpPP, as all the kids call it, is coming back to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for two days, Aug. 26-27. So go ahead and block out those dates on your calendar, or set a Google reminder or whatever.