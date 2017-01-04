Don't let the frigid-ass weather fool you—summer music festival season is here!
Well, summer music festival announcement season, anyway.
Yesterday, we got the Coachella lineup, Bonnaroo is coming next week, and we already know who's headlining one day of Sasquatch. And today, we have something to tell you about Portland's own MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst—that it's happening again!
OK, maybe that's not as exciting as telling you Beyoncé is playing, and you probably guessed it'd be returning considering last year's edition sold out. But here's some real news you can use: MFNWpPP, as all the kids call it, is coming back to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for two days, Aug. 26-27. So go ahead and block out those dates on your calendar, or set a Google reminder or whatever.
As for the lineup, expect to hear about it sometime in the spring. For now, relive the 2016 edition—one of, like, three things from 2016 you'd relive voluntarily, we're guessing—via the transportive power of words…or just watch the recap video below:
