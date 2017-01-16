As the legal imbroglio has unfolded, it's often threatened to overshadow the Slants' actual music career. But now, the two are formally intersecting: The band has a new EP forthcoming called The Band Who Must Not Be Named, featuring a song called "From the Heart," which Tam described to the AP as "like an open letter to the trademark office saying we're not going to give up, we're going to continue fighting for what's ours."