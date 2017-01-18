Craziest gig: The nuttiest, most intense gig was probably the Prince tribute at Wonder Ballroom last May. We were spinning onstage, and they were showing Purple Rain on a loop all night. There were balloons flying around, fog and so many people in need of a dance party. Since we're almost exclusively vinyl, the balloons were a little tricky because people kept hitting them toward us, and if we weren't careful they'd skip the records. So it was a little like being under attack all night. We'd have to keep an eye out for balloons as the other person was cueing up songs. But it was definitely a night to remember—the music and the movie kept syncing up in really magical ways. It was lovely to celebrate his life with so many strangers. Honorable mention goes to one of our very first Dynasty Danze nights. At the height of the evening, someone hurled his or her bra at us. I also remember an inexplicably wide array of Lycra body suits and being flashed.