Well, at least we got one good festival on the horizon.
In case you missed it, Sasquatch announced its lineup this week, and people are pissed. (Apparently, not even Chance the Rapper and a rare Frank Ocean performance are enough for most people to overlook Twenty One Pilots in the top spot.) And yeah, it's pretty bad. But it's also four-plus hours away. What if I told you there's a much better festival coming, and it's happening right here in Portland?
No, it's not Pickathon, though that's pretty good, too. Nor is it MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst, which hasn't announced its lineup yet.
It's the Soul'd Out Music Festival, which goes down April 19-23 at multiple venues around town. And dare I say, this is the best lineup it's possibly ever had, at least since Prince headlined. You've got Solange, a.k.a. Beyoncé's sister, who put out one of the best and most poignant albums of 2016 in A Seat at the Table. You've got funk legends the Ohio Players. You've got New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia. You've got Afrobeat revivalists Antibalas. And you've got Italo disco icon Giorgio friggin' Moroder. Plus psychedelic mystics Alex and Allyson Grey and a whole slate of Portland artists, including trumpeter Farnell Newton, singer Moorea Masa, jazz freak Coco Columbia and more.
