It's the Soul'd Out Music Festival, which goes down April 19-23 at multiple venues around town. And dare I say, this is the best lineup it's possibly ever had, at least since Prince headlined. You've got Solange, a.k.a. Beyoncé's sister, who put out one of the best and most poignant albums of 2016 in A Seat at the Table. You've got funk legends the Ohio Players. You've got New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia. You've got Afrobeat revivalists Antibalas. And you've got Italo disco icon Giorgio friggin' Moroder. Plus psychedelic mystics Alex and Allyson Grey and a whole slate of Portland artists, including trumpeter Farnell Newton, singer Moorea Masa, jazz freak Coco Columbia and more.