According to band lore—the only history the group is willing to acknowledge—that is the year the evil wizard Scrotiam encased a Viking warrior princess in a spell that left her frozen in stasis for a thousand years. In 2016, the spell had finally run its course, and the Ice Princess cast off her frigid mantle onstage, breaking free and into song. She tells her tale the only way she knows how—in epic fantasy metal verse, backed by the four anonymous Phantoms she had conjured while still in her hibernation dreamstate.