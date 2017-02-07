Years DJing: We were in a band together in high school about 14 years ago, with Skelli Skel on drums and EmVKush on bass. We've both been interested in DJing for over a decade but didn't start taking it seriously until about three years ago.
Genres: Dub, Pacific Northwest rap, funk, footwork, jungle, experimental.
Where you can catch us regularly: We have a weekly radio show on XRAY.fm Fridays from 1 to 3 am focusing on dub and hip-hop with an emphasis on local artists and labels. We recently started a monthly show every fourth Monday at Produce Row Cafe with EYRST, with live beats and special guest MCs and DJs. We frequent Valentines for Signal PDX and a ton of other events.
Craziest gig: We played together in NYC in August at a warehouse in Bushwick with a ridiculous sound system. It was, like, 100 degrees in the warehouse the whole night and there was no AC and the place turned into a sweatbox. It was so hot and wet that our equipment was screwing up from the first song we tried to play. I think three of our four USB sticks had issues. Grape God was there too and MC'd with his shirt off.
Our go-to records: Alter Echo & E3, "Warning Dub (Egoless Remix)"; Bukkha featuring Junior Dread and Skelli Skel, "Ruling Sound"; King Fifi, "King Riddim."
Don't ever ask us to play…: We were gonna say Skrillex, but does anyone ask any DJ to play Skrillex anymore? Hopefully not.
NEXT GIG: PDX Mandem spins at Wheel It! at the Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont St., with Joe Nice, on Wednesday, Feb. 15. 9 pm. 21+.
Comments