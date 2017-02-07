The Portland punk scene is rallying around one of its own.
Jonny Harbin—founder and namesake of local punk label Jonnycat Records and a member of several bands, including the Chemicals—has been diagnosed with cancer. He's scheduled to start treatment on Feb. 14, and as one might imagine, it's going to put quite a drain on his wallet—especially since, as a driver for Radio Cab, he'll be unable to keep up his day job once he starts chemotherapy.
But they don't call it a "music community" for nothing. Several fundraisers have been set up to help Harbin with his medical bills. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $21,000 of its $100,000 goal in two days, while likeminded Portland-based punk label Dirtnap is donating part of the proceeds from their own sales.
Expectedly, a slate of benefit shows are also on the horizon, featuring a bevy of artists from the Portland punk underground. Check out the full schedule below. In the meantime, you can also help by buying records from Jonnycat. I personally recommend Lunch's "Pineapple" seven-inch.
Jonnycat Benefit Lineup:
Feb. 9: Arctic Flowers, Sex Crime, Public Eye at Blackwater
Feb. 10: Dark/Light, ZZ Narc, Way Worse, William Hart at Pop Tavern
Feb. 11: Friends DJing at Star Bar
Feb. 12: Long Knife, Mean Jeans, The Stops, Sloppy Kisses at Blackwater
Feb. 22: P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., Long Knife, Andy Place & The Coolheads at Liquor Store
March 12: Sex Crime, Suicide Notes, Lovesores at Lombard Pub
April 1: "Big show at tbd, reunion of a beloved PDX band and some garage rock rulers; top secret and you'll want to fly in for it"
April 5: Guantanamo Baywatch and TBD at the Know
