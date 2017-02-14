Without easy access to the local scene at large, Baldi did what's second nature to most kids his age: He took to the web and built a scene of his own. Using the family computer, Baldi released a flurry of music under a variety of names to delineate between one project and the next. It could've been an ambient or dub project that caught the attention of the internet, but it happened to be the pop music he filed away as Cloud Nothings that grew legs. When Vivian Girls drummer Fiona Campbell reached out to him in 2009 to play a show in New York with Woods and Real Estate, Baldi was in utter disbelief that the offer was real.