Every St. Patrick's Day for the last decade, a group of Portland music luminaries—including songwriter Casey Neill, Jenny Conlee and Chris Funk of the Decemberists and the Minus 5's Scott McCaughey—get together to play the songs of Celtic punk legends the Pogues, under the name KMRIA, or Kiss My Royal Irish Ass. Living that many years in the shoes of one of the greatest (and drunkest) bands ever is bound to teach even seasoned musicians a few things. Here are five of them.