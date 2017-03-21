Craziest gig: I DJ'd for two days straight on Vashon Island [in Washington state], and I went a little crazy. The scene is so beautiful there, and we had friends out in boats and dancing on the beach. Unfortunately, there was a microphone and I would greet every stranger whose boat passed by, saying, "Ahoy there!" Eventually, my friends took the mic from me, but they didn't realize I still had headphones that I could plug into the mic input and use as a mic. I was unstoppable that weekend!