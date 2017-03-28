Years DJing: I've been studying the craft for over 30 years. I started making pause tapes and mixes and playing around with loops in the mid-'80s. My first actual DJ gigs were in 1992.
Genres: True-school hip-hop, galactic funk, rare grooves of all genres.
Where you can catch me regularly: Sunday nights 10 pm to midnight on The Movement on KBOO; first Fridays at Beulahland for the Awakening; every second Friday at Moloko.
Craziest gig: A favorite gig of mine was in the early 2000s with my turntablist crew, the Clan of the Cave Mack, at the Tiger Bar. We hosted Cut Chemist, DJ Shortkut and DJ Disk on a four-turntable set. Crazy night. I think there is a recording out there somewhere.
My go-to records: There has always been some Prince in my crate; anything on MoFunk Records, Omega Supreme and Liquid Beat.
Don't ever ask me to play…: I'm not a computer DJ, so I don't really honor requests. But my DJ nights are meticulously curated. Trust the DJ!
NEXT GIG: King Tim 33.3 spins at Beulahland, 118 NE 28th Ave., on Friday, April 7. 9 pm. 21+.
