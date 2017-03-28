"I wrote the opening after the commission challenge came up," Bliss says. "It was meant to be a 'fuck you' to the classical tradition—distorting these beloved heirlooms. The overall structure is an attempt to move through different eras of music history and use those recognizable things to create a new and unrecognizable thing. I'm not saying any of that music doesn't have value. It's just that the world has changed wildly since those pieces were written, so the way we interact with them needs to change."