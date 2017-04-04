Years DJing: 17.
Genres: Disco, funk, boogie, house, hip-hop, balearic, indie, soul.
Catch me regularly at: Cruzroom every first and third Saturdays; Random Order every first Thursday; Killingsworth Dynasty every second Thursday for Deep Disco.
Craziest gig: Northern Draw's birthday at the Know. Super-talented lineup for that party, and I was just really honored to be a part of the festivities. A whole lot of love in the room that night.
My go-to records: K.I.D., "Hupendi Muziki Wangu"; Social Lovers, "Can't Let It Go"; the Grouch, "Hot Air Balloons"; Psychemagik, "Mink & Shoes (Dub)."
Don't ever ask me to play…: Anything. If you don't like the song I'm playing, the good news is there will be a different one soon. Don't like that one? Then you are likely a dork.
NEXT GIG: Alonzo Mourning Sickness spins at Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth St., on Thursday, April 13.
