Take that as a slur if you want. It's really just the natural order of things. If you're a band that manages to stick around for 20-plus years without ever falling off hard enough that you're forced to "return to form," you're eventually going to become a victim of your own consistency. Radiohead has yet to make a bad record, but the reaction toward the last two, once the initial palpitations subsided, was basically, "Yeah, that sounds about right." The King of Limbs, from 2011, was the first Radiohead album to be greeted with a shrug, and while last year's A Moon Shaped Pool made all the requisite best-of lists, the one song that sent fans into a tizzy was "True Love Waits," and only because die-hards have been clamoring to hear the track in studio form since it popped up in live sets way back in the mid-'90s. Meanwhile, the impending 20th anniversary of OK Computer has already got the Think Piece Industrial Complex revving its engines, and recent set lists look more like a band reviewing its career than touring behind a new album. Again, this is all pretty normal for such a veteran act, but to this point, "normal" is the last word anyone would apply to Radiohead's trajectory. I'm not saying they're going to be hitting the casino circuit anytime soon, or they're no longer capable of the thrilling innovations they made their name on—only that they've crossed the plateau where their past is going to loom larger than anything they do in the future. At any rate, it's getting much easier to imagine their set at Oldchella 2035, when you lean over to your friend and say, "I didn't think they were going to play 'Fake Plastic Trees' and then, bam, second encore!" MATTHEW SINGER.