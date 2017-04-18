Song after song, the evening passed this way, evenly and quietly, in exact opposition to the way the passage of time is treated on the album—with grating specificity and disbelief, marking each day following Geneviève's death as a day that could not possibly have happened. Taken side-by-side with the grief-centric albums that have practically become a genre in themselves over the past decade—Sufjan Stevens' Carrie and Lowell, the Antlers' Hospice, even David Bowie's Blackstar—A Crow Looked at Me says the most about the experience of grief, deconstructed down to its most ugly, chore-like particles. In it, Elverum throws away Geneviève's "bloody, end-of-life tissues" and receives a package in the mail labeled with her name, containing a backpack for when their 1-year-old daughter starts kindergarten.