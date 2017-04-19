[ROCKSTEADY SOUL] As significant figures in the history of black music, Frederick "Toots" Hibbert and Lee Fields have nearly a lifetime's worth of cultural contributions under their respective belts. In terms of the former, what started as a trio back in 1962 eventually progressed into the game-changing group, Toots and the Maytals, who are responsible for popularizing what the world knows now as reggae, ska and rocksteady. They even gave reggae its name with 1968's "Do the Reggay." Part of what catapulted the Maytals into becoming forefathers of the genre was Hibberts' soulful croon, leading him to be named one of Rolling Stone's greatest vocalists of all time. James Brown also made that list, and though he has passed on, part of him lives on through Lee Fields. His career started by mildly mimicking the Godfather of Soul, but Fields is godfathering soul in his own right. He's one of the only old-school soul musicians still commanding stages with his incredible energy and penchant for heartfelt, sultry love songs. No matter who his style imitated early on, his original creations over nearly five decades is what defines him. CERVANTE POPE. Roseland Theater. 9 pm, $26.50 general admission, $40 balcony. 21+.