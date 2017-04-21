After Smith's death in 2003, the wall became a makeshift memorial to the singer-songwriter, where fans would leave flowers and scrawl tributes. Last year, restauranteurs Wade McElroy and Russell Malixi rented the space from the owners of Sound Solutions, the decades-old stereo shop next door. Bar Angeles, named after the song "Angeles" from 1997's Either/Or, opened in February, calling itself an "elevated dive bar" serving "familiar yet innovative" California-inspired Italian fare, according to LAist. And here's the part that'll really rankle Smith acolytes: They cut out part of the so-called "Elliott Smith wall" and put in glass bricks.





