Years DJing: Since 1986.
Genre: Rare soul, funk, reggae, psych, disco, jazz, hip-hop.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every Friday night at the Wayback for Soundbwoy Souldies—funky lovers reggae meets lowrider sweet soul on vinyl.
Craziest gig: DJing with Boy George in London at a club called the Wag in 1994. He DJed a killer reggae roots and dub set, which totally caught me off guard. He's super-knowledgeable about music and a nice guy. It was a really great and crazy party.
My go-to records: The Chosen Few, "In the Rain"; the Webs, "It's So Hard to Break a Habit"; Andra Day, "Forever Mine"; Starvue, "Body Fusion."
Don't ever ask me to play…: John Legend (annoying voice), Coldplay (boring) or any trap or Top 40 Auto-Tune BS. Go sit in your car if you don't like what I play.
SEE IT: DJ Sureshot spins at the Wayback, 4719 N Albina Ave., on Friday, April 28.
Comments