Super-popular British art-rock group Alt-J—the Radiohead for people confused by the last decade of Radiohead—is playing Portland two nights in October, at the Schnitz, for upwards of $80.
But if you act fast, you can catch them a lot earlier. And for a lot less money.
Mississippi Studios just announced that the band is playing a 94.7-sponsored concert there today at 1:30 pm. And it's free!
It appears to be first come, first served, so hurry up! Tell your boss you're sick or something and go, now!
