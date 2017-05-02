Janet Jackson is finally playing Portland…or is she?!
If you recall, last year the legendary singer twice postponed her world tour, first due to an undisclosed medical ailment, then because she and her husband, billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, were planning to have a child. Her January 2016 date at Moda Center was pushed to July, then rescheduled for 2017.
In January, Jackson gave birth to her first child, a son named Eissa—then separated from Al Mana. And today, in an Twitter video, she announced new tour dates, including a stop at Moda Center on September 29.
When the tour initially began back in 2015, it was called the Unbreakable World Tour, named after Jackson's then-new album. Considering two years have passed, she wisely decided to rename it the State of the World Tour.
"It's not about politics," she explains in her Twitter announcement. "It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
Well, let's just hope the actual state of the world holds up just long enough for us to see it.
Tickets from the previous two Portland shows will be honored, while tickets for the new date go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
