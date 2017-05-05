Ocean's cancellation was blamed on "production delays beyond his control," but this isn't the first time he's dropped out of a festival gig at the last minute: In 2015, he canceled an appearance at L.A.'s FYF Fest the day before it was supposed to start; in that case, Kanye West stepped in. Ocean was also supposed to play Sasquatch once before. In 2014, he was set to headline a second weekend of the festival scheduled for Independence Day that ended up getting canceled.