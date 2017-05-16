"He's getting tour offers from all over the world," Anderson said in a 2016 interview with Billboard. "And we had to turn 'em down. We never assumed or imagined there would be a day he would choose that over playing with his best friends that he's been playing with forever, but I think when the band becomes the business, and when some members depend on it for their livelihood and you start playing gigs to pay rent, that is the beginning of the end because you're not playing music to just play music."