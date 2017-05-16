Craziest gig: Well, after months of getting my mixes right, I threw a house party in '93 at my residence in Redondo Beach, Calif. I was involved in this little scene called the Goodlife. My mentor, Cut Chemist, brought his crew, Rebels of Rhythm, as well as Unity Committee, Dark Leaf, members of Freestyle Fellowship and a bass player named Wil-Dog (from Ozomatli), who brought a singer named Macy Grey. We had instruments, turntables, mics—and tons of mushrooms. Also, one of my roommates was into the punk scene, so our backyard was filled with black-clad folks who peered through our windows to witness the multicultural musical chaos that was happening inside. Forever changed!