This question also made me think of a song lyric from Russell's video collaboration with Phill Niblock, "Terrace of Unintelligibility": It's an unfamiliar sight/In an unfamiliar place/Outside the mirror. Who is Arthur Russell? How do you reduce a person to an easy description, when their whole life was devoted to transforming and transcending their self? Russell constantly changed musical genres and identities, while a single song could take on innumerable stylistic forms. But his music was really a lure for something much bigger. To me, the deeper impact of Russell's music is in the spiritual and cosmic perspective that flows through it all and that guided his curious compositional process. At least, that's what I've tried to communicate.