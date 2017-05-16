Fortunately, Outlaw is having a say in changing that. Two albums in, he may not be rich, but he's earned a significant following. He has the blessing of fellow Californian, roots legend Ry Cooder, who Outlaw collaborated with on his first album, Angeleno. He was the first American artist signed to lauded Canadian indie label Six Shooter Records. This year, Outlaw was even named for an Emerging Artist honor by the Americana Music Association. Despite his early hesitation, Outlaw is fully embracing his new career, and the accolades that come with it.