But the sense of holding back was palpable. Opening with a suite of songs from its upcoming third album, Crack-Up, the performance—part of a run of West Coast theater gigs that began in Missoula and ends in its hometown of Seattle—had the air of a dress rehearsal, meant for shaking out the stage rust and hitting the lighting cues. Singer and brief Portlander Robin Pecknold, looking very much the part of "the guy from Fleet Foxes," with a scruffy beard and strands of hair poking out from underneath a beanie, stood at a three-quarter profile much of the night, looking down at his guitar and rarely talking beyond a few mumbled "thank you's." When he turned to face new drummer Matt Barrick, previously of the Walkmen, it seemed less to engage in bandmate camaraderie than to make sure he was hitting his parts. (Josh Tillman abdicated the throne after the last tour and went solo. You now may know him as Father John Misty.)