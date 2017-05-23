Where When the World used blank space and abrupt pauses as its primary dynamics, Powerplant is filled with crashing quarter-note percussion and tantrums of feedback that bring to mind that point in the '90s when grunge and college rock enjoyed a brief, slightly awkward overlap. The duo is steadfast in their insistence that the songs were written without drums in mind at the onset, but it's hard to believe their experiences playing for massive crowds didn't have any influence on "Cornerstore" or "She Goes By," by far the heaviest tracks Girlpool has ever written. Still, Tividad sticks to her guns.