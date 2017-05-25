"I already gave him a great gift a few years ago. I was playing guitar with the Little Sue Band when we opened up for Dylan in Bend back in 2005. After our set, I wandered over to a place off the side of the stage, back off in the wings. A couple of songs into his set, Bob calls a security guard over, says something to him, then the guy bee-lines it straight over to me. He says, 'I'm sorry, you're going to have to move, you're freaking Mr. Dylan out.' I freaked out Bob Dylan, how easy could that be? Perfect gift. You're welcome." — Lewi Longmire, Portland Country Underground