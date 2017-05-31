The structure is essentially blues, except that modulation is pretty jazz. I was in the piano room here and I had written a song called "Wear Black" on, I think, the All Eternals Deck tour. It was a different song, but it was the same lyrical concept. It was in open tuning on the guitar, but nothing ever happened to it. It never went anywhere, but I liked the idea. So I started doing this little blues riff, and I thought it was pretty interesting sounding. It didn't have a concept, and that was where the "Wear Black" idea came in. So I plugged it in and it went where it went, and now it's one of the most personal songs on the album.