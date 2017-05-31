Portland had every right to feel like shit on Saturday, the day after a neo-Nazi butchered two people in plain sight aboard the MAX for standing up to blatant racism. The Rose Festival was to be a place of amusement, as it has been for generations, but it felt more like a necessary distraction, and a fragile one at that. Even the bands that played Waterfront Park as part of What Was Sound—a new, single-day music fest put on by Sub Rosa Curation—seemed to be in a bit of a funk.