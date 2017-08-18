Film production started with a U.S. tour with the most notorious self-proclaimed 'rape rock' band, the Mentors. The experience was like being in a van with Beavis and Butthead. We'd be listening to classic rock songs on the radio, they would change the lyrics to 'poop and pee' and laugh at themselves, fart, eat chips and make fun of trending celebrities. It was quite hilarious! Being a skateboarder, this was like the typical skate road-trip with the guys. And like one of the guys, I'd heckle back. That's what you do when you go to a Mentors show, you heckle the band, shouting, 'Put your shirt back on!' The shows are interactive. After 40 years their obscene, comical act continues through the use of catchy tunes and an infamous live show.