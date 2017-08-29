"Bend was cool to us, and we were getting good reception, so we thought, 'Hey, maybe this will work,'" says drummer Evan Leikam, whose twin brother, Vaughn, plays bass. The transition from Bend wasn't without its hiccups—when they arrived here, the band didn't know anybody, and most nights were spent playing video games, practicing and getting stoned. "We sort of toiled for five years," Leikam says. "We had to start at the bottom. It was an intimidating thing, moving to a town with like 2,000 active bands."